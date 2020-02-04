Auburn beat Kentucky, 75-66, Saturday night in Auburn Arena and several top recruits from the 2021 and 2022 classes were there to see it. Here’s what four of the visitors had to say about the Tigers’ win, the atmosphere inside the Arena and the latest on their recruitments.

The game… “It was a great atmosphere. They played very physical and got open shots. I was not surprised at all that Auburn won.” The crowd… “They were very into the game. They helped the team on the court by giving them lots of energy. It was one of the best crowds I’ve seen, for sure.” The coaches… “I talked to Coach (Bruce) Pearl and Coach (Ira) Bowman. Coach Pearl is a great guy and gets the best out of his players. He’ll push them to be the best and as long as you’ll play defense, you’ll play for him. He really emphasizes good defense.” What’s next… “I’m taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend.” Top schools… “I don’t have any at the moment, but Auburn is definitely a school I’m looking at hard. I’ll for sure be back. I love the atmosphere at Auburn. It’s a family atmosphere. Everyone is helping and pushing for the best.”

The crowd…

“The environment was crazy. The fans were crazy. Coach Pearl was crazy. It was a lot of fun. I really liked it. It was an awesome crowd. That was probably the loudest and best crowd I’ve ever seen besides Arkansas.” The game… “It was a fast-paced game. I really liked the game. I liked how Auburn played fast and played defense on both ends of the floor.” Where Auburn stands… “It was my first time at Auburn and really liked it. I don’t have any top schools, but I like Auburn a lot.” Lead recruiter Wes Flanigan… “That’s been my dude since I was younger. His son, Allen, plays for Auburn and that’s my guy, too. So is Chris Moore.”

The visit…

“It went great. Auburn feels like family already and I’m only in the tenth grade.” The game… “It was a great game. They played hard on defense and they executed a lot on offense.” The crowd…

“They had a great crowd. The crowd was ‘wiling’. It was extreme. That’s the best crowd I’ve seen so far.” Where Auburn stands… “I like Auburn a lot. I like the coaches, the facilities, how they execute on offense and play inside. I don’t have any favorites right now, but Auburn is definitely up there. I’ll most definitely be back to Auburn.”