AUBURN | Jaemyn Brakefield’s first visit to Auburn went better than he expected. Much better. “It was great,” Brakefield said. “I definitely loved it. It opened my eyes a lot.”

Brakefield, who is ranked the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2020 class, was in Auburn over the weekend for an official visit. He and his family arrived on campus Friday and stayed until Sunday. “I visited the whole campus and saw everything,” Brakefield said. “I went to the football game and it was a great environment. I also hung out with the players a lot. I was already familiar with a lot of them. I already have great relationships with them. So I was with them a lot.” Brakefield also spent a lot of time with the Auburn coaches, including Bruce Pearl, Steven Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan. Brakefield and Flanigan have developed a strong bond throughout Brakefield’s recruitment. “Coach Wes is a great guy,” Brakefield said. “He came and saw me a lot during my high school season last year. He’s always been on me, calling me and texting me all the time. He’s one of the coaches that I’d say I have a great relationship with. And really I have great relationships with all the coaches at Auburn. Coach Steve Pearl. I definitely have a great relationship with him and Coach Bruce Pearl.”