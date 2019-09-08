HOOPS: No. 35 recruit in 2020 'real high' on Auburn after visit
AUBURN | Jaemyn Brakefield’s first visit to Auburn went better than he expected.
Much better.
“It was great,” Brakefield said. “I definitely loved it. It opened my eyes a lot.”
Brakefield, who is ranked the No. 35 overall recruit in the 2020 class, was in Auburn over the weekend for an official visit. He and his family arrived on campus Friday and stayed until Sunday.
“I visited the whole campus and saw everything,” Brakefield said. “I went to the football game and it was a great environment. I also hung out with the players a lot. I was already familiar with a lot of them. I already have great relationships with them. So I was with them a lot.”
Brakefield also spent a lot of time with the Auburn coaches, including Bruce Pearl, Steven Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan. Brakefield and Flanigan have developed a strong bond throughout Brakefield’s recruitment.
“Coach Wes is a great guy,” Brakefield said. “He came and saw me a lot during my high school season last year. He’s always been on me, calling me and texting me all the time. He’s one of the coaches that I’d say I have a great relationship with. And really I have great relationships with all the coaches at Auburn. Coach Steve Pearl. I definitely have a great relationship with him and Coach Bruce Pearl.”
Brakefield, who is from Jackson, Miss. but attends Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, left the visit with Auburn high on his list.
“They are really high,” Brakefield said. “After this visit, I am real heavy on Auburn right now. I’ll definitely be going back to school and thinking about it a lot. It’s a great fit for me. It’s a family atmosphere. I’m from down south, so it was great coming back and feeling the atmosphere, how great the fans are, how great the family is.
“Their style of play definitely fits me, too. Coach (Bruce) Pearl has had guys like Tobias Harris and Chuma Okeke, so I could definitely see myself in their roles.”
Brakefield, who is 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, doesn’t have a timetable for making his college decision. He will visit Louisville Sept. 27-29 and also plans to visit Michigan, but has yet to set a date.
“Whenever I feel ready,” Brakefield said. “Whenever I feel like I’ve found the best fit even if I don’t take the rest of my visits.”