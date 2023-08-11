"He's one of the freshmen that's not afraid in a full defensive unit meeting to raise his hand and ask a question because it's important for him to know what he's doing," Zac Etheridge said. "Not just, 'Hey, Coach, man, teach me why I'm doing it this way, how is it important,' but any guy can tell you he's a guy that's working every day, and you see it on the film."

The true freshman has made an immediate impression in his first collegiate fall camp.

Colton Hood has only been on Auburn's campus for a short time and is still a newcomer on Auburn's football team, but his name has become omnipresent in interviews with coaches and teammates.

Yes, the cornerback's name is echoing around the halls of the Woltosz Football Performance Center as the Tigers head into their first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday.

"Colton has just been showing out," defensive lineman Justin Rogers said.

"Confident player," D.J. James said of Hood. "He came in ready, confident, excited and ready to learn each and every day. He asks questions."

Shadowing Nehemiah Pritchett while being paired with fellow freshman Kayin Lee, who has also received praise, Hood is making plays uncommon for someone new to college football. Etheridge pointed out that the Conyers, Ga., native recorded two interceptions on Thursday alone, while Keys boasted about a play Hood made on Friday.

"So I kind of talked about him today, and he made a little tough play on the wide receiver," the linebacker said. "He's like, 'Wow, that dude's, he's gonna be something.'"

It's good news for a secondary with experience that a freshman is stepping up and showing he can be counted on for depth. While Hood will need to continue to prove himself, starting with Saturday's scrimmage, there's no reason to believe that his transition to college won't continue to go smoothly.

"He's kind of like a younger veteran, but he's trying to take the game to a high level so he can help this team any way he can," Etheridge said.