"It was definitely a great visit. It was good to see familiar faces," said Daniel. "It's a lot of coaches here that were at Liberty and it was great seeing them."

The Liberty transfer wide receiver visited Auburn Friday where he reunited with a number of his former coaches including Hugh Freeze.

Freeze recruited Daniels out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., in the 2020 class.

"He stands on what he says," said Daniels. "At Liberty, he built the culture and we just kept that going. I think he's a great coach and it's good to have him on my side."

Those relationships led Daniels to make the Tigers a priority once he entered the portal.

"I had to come out here first. I know everybody here," he said. "I just felt comfortable coming in the building and seeing all these friendly faces. Auburn was definitely my first visit and I'm definitely interested."

Daniels, 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, caught 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns as a fourth-year junior at Liberty last season.

Another big plus for Auburn in his recruitment is the need at the wide receiver position.

"Coach Freeze said he wouldn't contact me if he didn't need me," said Daniels. "He said I could come in and be impactful."

Daniels would like to visit some other schools before making a decision but he's yet to set up any more trips. He plans to have a final decision in the next week and enroll at the school of his choice in January.

"I've still got more opportunities coming. I've got to narrow down some things," he said.