"Them seeing me play in action, them seeing me play live, that’s special to me," Winters said.

With two official visits remaining on his schedule, the safety out of Enterprise is getting close to a decision. He was back on the campus of one of his finalists Thursday, returning to Auburn with his team for the 7-on-7 competition.

Winters, the No. 108 player in the 2025 class, already took his official visit to Miami and is set to visit Georgia this weekend. He'll return to Auburn for his official visit June 14-16 and then will "hopefully" have a decision.

What's got Auburn in his group of finalists?

"I mean really it’s just got that family feeling," Winters said. "Talking to Coach (Charles) Kelly, he’s coached people who look like me and put people in the league that look like me."

All in all, he sees the track record of not just Kelly, but defensive coordinator DJ Durkin as well. The history of putting guys that have similar play styles in the league is something that Winters pays attention to.

"It’s really all a blessing, just having somebody who knows what to do, when they have people who play like me," Winters said. "Guys like Derwin James, and Coach Durkin’s coached guys like Jabril Peppers that’s so versatile."

When it does come time for a decision, Winters is looking for somewhere that fits that family feeling.

"Somewhere I can go and I can trust the coaching staff to help make me a better man, a better person, a better athlete," Winters said. "Just in all aspects of life and somewhere I can be, you know I can take care of my family. And also playing for coaches who know what to do with me."