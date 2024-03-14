It's been an up-and-down freshman season for Aden Holloway.

In the first 13 games of SEC play, Holloway went through an extended slump, posting 5.5 points per game on 25 percent shooting and 20 percent from deep.

And then Auburn went to Athens where, after coming off the bench for the last month, Holloway returned to the starting lineup and put up 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep.

"It was definitely a good feeling, just being able to see the ball go in the basket," Holloway said. "Especially after going through something like that; I've never experienced that ever in my basketball career. Just a little adversity this year, (it) never hurt nobody."

Since that point Holloway is averaging 6.6 points per game but on 46 percent shooting and 41 percent from deep to go along with 2.4 assists and one turnover per game.

They're not numbers that will wow anyone, but it's what Auburn needs from its freshman point guard for now.

"I've just been seeing how our team is and how we operate," Holloway said. "I really don't have to do as much scoring, just having Johni, J-Will, Denver... all those older guys who can just get buckets. I've been trying to just focus on other things that you need in the game, which is getting them the ball."

For most of the season, it has been a struggle to score the ball, but for everything else, Holloway has done at a positive level.