History in the making

“No, not in my wildest imagination would I have thought I would be playing in a 1 vs. 2 against Alabama,” said senior Chaney Johnson, who transferred from UAH to Auburn two years ago.

But it’s on the hardwood that perhaps the most consequential matchup between the two bitter rivals will take place Saturday when the top-ranked Tigers take on the second-ranked Tide in Tuscaloosa.

AUBURN | Auburn and Alabama are best known for playing in the Iron Bowl every fall in a game that often has national importance.

The 44th No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in the 76-year history of AP Poll is the first in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Several SEC schools, including Kentucky on nine occasions, have played in 1 vs. 2 games, but never against another conference opponent.

One of those came in 2008 when Bruce Pearl led No. 2 Tennessee to a 66-62 win at No. 1 Memphis, which was led by John Calipari.

Pearl recalls that both he and Calipari were both working to make their programs relevant on the national stage.

“It was 1 vs. 2 in Memphis, Tennessee with two teams from Tennessee - It's very similar now,” said Pearl. “The thing I was proud about then is that it wasn't at Chapel Hill or Durham or Phog Allen or Pauley Pavilion or up at Michigan State -- it was in the state of Tennessee -- same thing here.

“This game is in the state of Alabama. Obviously, that's very, very significant.”

Of the 43 previous 1 vs. 2 matchups, 25 have come in the regular season and 18 in the postseason including seven in the national championship game.

No. 1 teams hold a 23-20 edge over No. 2’s. Auburn is hoping that trend continues Saturday.

"When you walk into the locker room, you see an AU sign, but underneath it it says "make history" and that's something that has mattered to us,” said Pearl.

“This game is going to have implications for who's going to win the regular season championship and positioning to be a No. 1 seed, either in the SEC tournament or the NCAA Tournament. There's a lot at stake. There's a lot riding on it.”

Tip-off at Coleman Coliseum is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.