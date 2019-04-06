"We knew we were playing against a great team with a great defensive scheme," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "They made it very difficult for us, but we’ve got incredible character and heart and belief. These guys have overcome adversity all year long, they’ve been doubted all year long, and we’re just disappointed we’re not going to get a chance to work tonight and tomorrow and have a chance to play for a championship."

Auburn finishes the season 30-10, winning the most games in program history in their first-ever trip to the Final Four.

Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left to give Virginia a 63-62 win over the Tigers in the national semifinal game Saturday night in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Auburn erased a 10-point deficit late in the second half with a 15-3 run, taking a 61-57 lead with 17 seconds left. Guy quickly sank a 3-pointer to make it a 1-point game and UVA fouled Jared Harper with 6.5 seconds left.

Harper made just 1 of 2 free throws, setting up a controversial finish.

Auburn fouled UVA twice to set up an inbounds play with 1.5 seconds left. On the second foul, Ty Jerome bounced the ball off his leg, regained possession, and dribbled again, which could have been called a double-dribble.

On the inbounds play, Guy received the ball on the left baseline and his 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer, but Samir Doughty was called for the foul, setting up the final free throws.



The Tigers shot just 9 of 31 from 3-point range as the Cavaliers limited AU’s top two scorers, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, to 23 points combined.

UVA shot a blistering 56.5 percent from the floor in the second half, building a 10-point lead with 5:14 left before AU’s frantic late run.

Doughty led AU with 13 points, Brown had 12 and Harper 11. Anfernee McLemore added nine points and 12 rebounds.

Auburn led 31-28 at the break despite making just 3 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. In many ways the game was in sharp contrast to the Tigers’ previous wins during the SEC Tournament and Final Four runs. AU scored just eight points off eight Virginia turnovers and out-rebounded the Cavs 33-31.