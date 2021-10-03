Historic win in Baton Rouge

“We talked about 1999 all week. It was the year before I was born, just 22 years ago. That curse is finally broken,” said Nix.

Auburn erased a 13-point deficit to beat LSU 24-19 late Saturday night and win in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999. As time finally ran out on the 22-year streak of futility and frustration, coach Bryan Harsin, quarterback/magician Bo Nix and his teammates rushed to the corner of the end zone to celebrate with the Auburn fans and band that made the trip.

AUBURN | There weren’t any cigars being smoked on the field at Tiger Stadium but there were certainly a lot of fist pumps, towel waves and huge smiles from the men in blue.

Auburn beat LSU 41-7 in 1999 in Tommy Tuberville’s first season. Afterwards, the players and coaches came back out on the field and smoked cigars, which upset LSU fans and kicked off what would become a 10-game losing streak at LSU.

Harsin, in his first season at Auburn, saw his team fall behind 13-0 midway through the second quarter before Nix spurred a historic comeback, the biggest in a road conference game since the 2010 Iron Bowl.

“Ultimately, tonight was about this football team,” said Harsin. “Certainly about the fans and the people that have been a part of this program for a long time. We’re very happy for them. That was something that our guys are very proud of — they were able to accomplish that.

“And, I felt it in the locker room, just something that is really important that we have to have on this team is that camaraderie and that belief in each other and guys supporting their teammates when they’re on the field.”

Nix’s 4th-down scramble and 24-yard touchdown pass late in the first half sparked the comeback and then he led AU two two fourth-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth and then running back Jarquez Hunter powered in from one-yard out with 3:11 left for the winning score.

Safety Bydarrius Knighten sealed the victory with an interception on LSU’s final drive.

“It’s speechless. It’s a feeling you’ll never forget. Twenty-two years. Twenty-two years,” Nix told the SEC Network.

No. 22 Auburn hosts No. 2 Georgia next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.