Hilliard striving to be 'positive contributor'

"My first text message came yesterday from Mr. Dawson, as I have to call him here," the coach said of Tar'Varish Dawson. "He actually texted me yesterday, and he said, 'I had no idea that the Sugar Bowl was like that.'"

Now the wide receiver coach at Auburn, don't expect Hilliard to bring that performance up to his players, but some are finding out on their own what their coach was capable of doing during his playing career.

Pull up highlights of Ike Hilliard in the 1997 Sugar Bowl on YouTube, and his talent is obvious. Playing wide receiver at Florida, Hilliard caught three touchdown passes, including one where he juked half of Florida State's defense as the Gators routed the Seminoles to win the national title.

His experience as a star college receiver and dependable catch-passer in the NFL will help lure some recruits to Auburn, but it is his experience coaching in the professional that Hilliard thinks is more attractive. Before arriving on the Plains, the Patterson, La., native spent 11 years coaching some of the top receivers in the league, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2020-21.

"I do share experiences, both positive and negatively, in regards to myself, and I share a lot of stories and situations from obviously my days coaching and the pros," Hilliard said.

He has an inexperienced room to work with when it comes to receivers for Auburn. Shedrick Jackson is the group's veteran, coming back for his fifth season after catching 40 passes for 527 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Ja'Varrius Johnson saw some time as a freshman last season, pulling down 19 receptions for 274 yards and two scores.

Hilliard welcomes the challenge of rebuilding the depth at the position.

"To have this opportunity here with this group of young men that kind of have a narrative that we have to change, I'm hoping to be a positive contributor to that," he said.