Highly-rated 2023 DB with a 'one of a kind' experience

With Jahlil Hurley's commitment coming up in January, Auburn had one last game to sell him on the program. He'll be back on campus before his January 22nd decision, but this was the last home game for Auburn before then. His experience was one he won't forget.

Jahlil Hurley after the game. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

"One of a kind for sure," Hurley said about the atmosphere. The 86th Iron Bowl, which ended 24-22 after four overtimes, was the biggest game Hurley said he's ever seen. The atmosphere was non-comparable. Hurley said he came into the game not expecting it to be as close as it was. "Not really, but they surprised me," Hurley said about whether or not he thought the game would be that close. "That’s the good part about being an underdog, you can show people what you’re really made of."

While some think Alabama has jumped out as the favorite for Hurley, who has a top five of Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia and Michigan, Hurley says Auburn and Alabama have stuck out at the top of his recruitment. "They’re about even right now," Hurley said. "It’s just where I fit in the best and the team that I feel like can put me in the league." Hurley will visit Auburn and Alabama before making his final decision. If he were to choose Auburn, Bryan Harsin would be a big reason why. "Just the way that Coach Harsin, what he’s putting into the team and how he coaches them and how hard they play every week," Hurley said.