Highly ranked QB on Auburn: 'I like them a lot'

"I liked it a lot," Curtis said. "First time, they showed what they had to offer. I liked it a lot and I felt like they’re gonna be better the next couple of years."

Four-star Jared Curtis , who was a one-time Georgia commit, made his first trip to the Plains for the Vanderbilt game. He arrived Friday night and toured the Woltosz Football Performance Center before taking in the game day atmosphere surrounding Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn hosted one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 class over the weekend.

Curtis, 6-foot-3 and from Nashville, Tenn., got to know most of the coaching staff, but spent the majority of his time talking with head coach Hugh Freeze, quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and analyst Jesse Stone.

"I liked them, I think they’re great people, they got great personalities and just being around them, building a relationship with that, I liked it," Curtis said.

He noted that his conversations with Freeze were centered around the future of what the second-year head coach is hoping to build.

"He’s telling me that in the next couple of years they’re gonna be really good," Curtis said. "They got a really heavy freshman class in right now. They’ve got a top-10 2025 class, just seeing that when they come in next year and see what they can do over the next couple of years, it's exciting."

Will the No. 3 pro-style quarterback return to Auburn?

"Oh yeah, definitely," Curtis said. "Not sure when, don’t have any visits planned out for the summer or the spring or anything like that, but definitely."