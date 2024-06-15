High-priority safety commits to Tigers
Auburn is working to take over the state of Alabama in recruiting.
It took a big step Saturday, landing its highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.
Four-star safety Eric Winters announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday, one day after arriving on campus for his official visit. The Tigers beat out Georgia and Miami for the Enterprise, Ala., native.
"I mean really it’s just got that family feeling," Winters said of Auburn. "Talking to Coach (Charles) Kelly, he’s coached people who look like me and put people in the league that look like me."
Auburn has been on Winters since Hugh Freeze and company arrived on campus. He made Winters feel like a major priority from the jump, keeping in constant communication and making Auburn a place that Winters visited frequently.
He made three game day visits this past fall and made regular appearances on campus this spring, including last week for the Tigers' 7-on-7 competition.
Winters is a versatile athlete, who's played all over the field throughout his career. He's been recruited as a linebacker previously but now is being looked at as a safety. His relationship with Auburns safeties coach Charles Kelly has grown since Kelly joined the staff and the resume that Kelly brings is huge in the eyes of Winters.
"It’s really all a blessing, just having somebody who knows what to do, when they have people who play like me," Winters said. "Guys like Derwin James, and Coach (DJ) Durkin’s coached guys like Jabril Peppers that’s so versatile."
With Winters' commitment, he becomes the top-rated commit in the Tigers' class and will move Auburn up to No. 11 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
He joins defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford, linebackers Jakaleb Faulk and Tyler Lockhart, defensive backs Devin Williams, Dante Core and Donovan Starr, athlete Bryce Deas, offensive linemen Spencer Dowland, Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster, Carde Smith and Broderick Shull, along with tight end Ryan Ghea in the class.