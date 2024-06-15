Auburn is working to take over the state of Alabama in recruiting.

It took a big step Saturday, landing its highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.

Four-star safety Eric Winters announced his commitment to Auburn Saturday, one day after arriving on campus for his official visit. The Tigers beat out Georgia and Miami for the Enterprise, Ala., native.

"I mean really it’s just got that family feeling," Winters said of Auburn. "Talking to Coach (Charles) Kelly, he’s coached people who look like me and put people in the league that look like me."