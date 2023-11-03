"It’s up there for me," Edwin said. "When it comes to making my decision, Auburn is going to be up there for sure."

The Tigers have made the offensive lineman out of Eagle's Landing Christian Academy a massive priority, and when he named his top five Thursday night, he clearly holds Auburn in high regard as well.

Edwin's top five consists of a mix of SEC and ACC programs — Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Clemson and Georgia Tech.

He's visited Auburn twice this season, taking an official visit for the Georgia game before returning several weeks later for the Ole Miss game unofficially.

"It was amazing, Auburn is a great place," Edwin said. "Great coaches, great people. I just got to make a better connection with people at Auburn, the commits and everything. It was a great experience for me for sure."

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, who's originally from Nigeria, picked up football just over a year ago. In just his short time playing the sport, he's already picked up 11 offers from several Power Five programs.

One thing that recently caught Edwin's eye was freshman Connor Lew, who was named SEC Freshman of the Week after his performance on the line against Mississippi State.

"You look at stuff like that, that’s great," Edwin said. "If you go to Auburn, those are gonna be your teammates, so stuff like that is just the reason why you look at it. Be like ‘Okay, they got a good program going on for the offensive line."

The opportunity to play early is enticing to Edwin, who has his goals set high for the next level.

"I want to be one of the best offensive lineman out there," Edwin said. "When you see a freshman, he has 2-3 years to play in the game, and when you see that, that’s huge for sure. Knowing you’re gonna go up there, you’re gonna have good guys that compete everyday. That’s everything for sure for me."