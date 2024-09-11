“Being out and my guys stepping up, that means a lot to me,” Carter said. “It shows that I’m not the only dog. We’ve got a lot of dogs on this team. We’ve got other guys that will prevail and prevail for my team. I love that.”

Facing a talented Langston Hughes team, the Tigers made a late stop to secure their 21-14 victory to remain undefeated Friday night. Jordan Carter , an Auburn defensive target in the 2026 class, left the game early due to injury, but the No. 11 player in the country was incredibly proud of his team nonetheless.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglas County defense came up big when it mattered.

The future five-star was last on Auburn's campus in late July for Big Cat Weekend, as the Tigers continue to make him a priority.

“It makes me feel good," Carter said. "It makes me feel wanted in the program. They are making my family feel wanted as well. It feels amazing.”

Head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge are the ones leading the charge for Auburn.

“I love Auburn,” Carter said. “I love Coach Aldridge and I love Coach Freeze. They are amazing coaches. They always want to coach me up and watch film after games. They want to see me every chance they can. I love Auburn.”

With plenty of time left on the clock, Carter wants to take his time in finding the right home and is still open to everyone.

“I’m really just taking my time and enjoying it,” Carter said. “It’s really a long process. I want to give every school the same love I’m giving Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Tennessee. I want to give everybody an opportunity to recruit me.”