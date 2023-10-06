For running back Alvin Henderson, Auburn's game against Georgia was encouraging. Although the Tigers lost the game, their rushing attack proved that it could get it done against one of the top teams in the nation. The No. 39 recruit in the 2025 class saw Auburn give Georgia problems with its ground game, rushing for a total of 219 yards. It was the most rushing yardage the Bulldogs had given up in a game since 2018. "I like that, because when you’re running the ball like that, it opens up the pass game for the quarterback to be able to succeed," Henderson said. "When you start throwing the ball, it’s an opportunity to be able to get the running backs the ball too. I like a balanced offense overall."

Saturday was Henderson's second trip to Auburn this season, as he visited for the UMass game, but Georgia is a much different opponent. Even though Auburn lost 27-20, seeing the Tigers go head-to-head was a big deal. "With Georgia being the higher ranked team, Auburn showed today that they can compete with one of the best teams in the country," Henderson said. Auburn was without Damari Alston, one of its lead running backs, but Henderson kept an eye on Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie in the backfield. "I take it in perspective like what it would be like if I come here," Henderson said. "After my senior year and I get ready to come to college, like how can I see myself fitting in with the Auburn program and the players and the coaches."