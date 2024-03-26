The time has come.

Alvin Henderson has set his commitment date.

Auburn's top running back prospect, whom the Tigers have recruited for years, has set his decision for April 5. It will be at Elba High School in the auditorium.

"The main thing that’s gonna be important for me in my commitment will be the school that I’ve had the longest relationship with," Henderson said. "Not only that, but a coach that I know is gonna be able to develop me and be able to get me to the next level, which is the NFL."