Henderson sets commitment date
The time has come.
Alvin Henderson has set his commitment date.
Auburn's top running back prospect, whom the Tigers have recruited for years, has set his decision for April 5. It will be at Elba High School in the auditorium.
"The main thing that’s gonna be important for me in my commitment will be the school that I’ve had the longest relationship with," Henderson said. "Not only that, but a coach that I know is gonna be able to develop me and be able to get me to the next level, which is the NFL."
Since Auburn began its pursuit of Henderson, his primary recruiter has undergone some change. It was originally Carnell Williams and then shifted to Derrick Nix when Williams resigned.
Coaching will be crucial to which school Henderson picks.
"I went back and did my research over these last few weeks, and looked at the players they developed, who played as freshman, which dudes made the most impact on the program when they came in and how they were developed," Henderson said.
The announcement is tentatively set for noon CST on April 5.