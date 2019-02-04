“It is a real tough decision for me,” Wanogho said. “As a grown man, I’m not trying to take care of myself alone, I’m trying to take care of my family too. They’re all right now kind of depending on me. I’m just trying to make them proud and just do the right thing. I feel like another year isn’t going to hurt them. Another year is just going to make me better and that way I can help them even more.”

AUBURN | Prince Tega Wanogho desperately wants to help his two younger sisters emigrate from Nigeria, but knows returning to college for one more year will ultimately help him bring both to the United States.

Wanogho, who came to the U.S. in 2014 and played two years of high school football, is able to return to Nigeria every couple of years. He does stay in touch with his family on a regular basis via FaceTime.

He has seven sisters but it's the two youngest, Glory (17) and Victoria (15), that he’s trying to get into school in the U.S.

“I’m just trying to get both of them over here and, you know, just give them better lives too and just take care of them,” Wanogho said. “That’s one of the reasons it was a hard decision, thinking about my family back home, the struggle back home. Going back home, it’s not easy seeing the struggle and what’s going on back there.

“Playing football, this is my way out. I’m a smart kid. I make good grades and all that. I’ve already graduated too. But also playing football, I feel like this is my way out and I should do something for my family back home. I also came back to develop and just get my game right. That way I can kind of actually help them.”

Wanogho graduated in interdisciplinary studies and is now studying human development and family studies. He plans to get into coaching after his football career is over.

“That’s my dream someday … go back to Nigeria and help kids the way I was helped, the chances given to me,” he said. “I feel like going back someday and being able to help kids like that anyway I can from coaching football, basketball, and trying to get them over here and do something better for them and their family. That’s always been like my goal.”

He also has important goals on the field, including continuing to develop his skills as an offensive tackle, having a strong senior season and competing for a championship.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be beneficial for me as a player being able to develop my technique and prepare for the next level,” Wanogho said. “I’m playing football for a reason. I would really like to win something. So I feel like we just have unfinished business as a team, and as a player also. That’s one of the reasons I came back.”