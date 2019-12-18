Height flips from Miami to Auburn
Auburn has pulled off an Early Signing Day flip.
Dublin (Ga.) passrusher Romello Height, who has been committed to Miami since July, has switched his allegiance to Auburn.
“I just love it at Auburn,” Height said. “I love the atmosphere at Auburn. I love the fan base and the coaching staff.”
Height made his announcement Wednesday at Dublin High School. He became the 23rd member of Auburn’s 2020 class and fourth defensive lineman, joining ends Daniel Foster-Allen and Zykeivous Walker and tackle Jay Hardy.
Height, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, is projected to play the buck position at Auburn.
“I love the way the d-line plays,” Height said. “Their defense is solid.”
Rivals ranks Height the No. 37 outside linebacker and No. 42 overall recruit in Georgia.