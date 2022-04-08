Healthy Mullins solidifies weekend rotation

“He’s always been talented. We always knew what he was, even a prospect past college, past amateur baseball,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Every inning he throws you can see him growing by leaps and bounds. I’m excited about where he can be between now and the end of the year.”

Mullins, who is healthy and improving just about every outing, has become No. 25 Auburn’s Friday night starter and led the weekend rotation during SEC play.

Arm and elbow issues have limited the left-hander going back to his junior year of high school — until now.

AUBURN | Hayden Mullins pitched in five games as a freshman before having to shut it down for the season. The same happened as a sophomore after seven appearances.

Mullins is 2-1 on the season with a 3.72 ERA. He’ll get the ball for Friday night’s game against No. 12 Vanderbilt followed by Trace Bright (2-2, 2.70) Saturday and Joseph Gonzalez (3-0, 2.31) Sunday.

With Blake Burkhalter leading the SEC with six saves and Carson Skipper continuing his reliable work in the middle innings, Auburn’s pitching staff is starting to come together.

Chase Allsup, who recorded a save against UAB Tuesday night, Jordan Armstrong, Carson Swilling and John Armstrong have also given the Tigers good innings out of the bullpen.

“I just think that consistency. We haven’t been chasing our tails, so to speak, with our pitching, especially on the weekends,” said Thompson. “If Joseph can stabilize there, that would be nice to feel three starters you can believe in that can get some consistent starts here. Skipper and Burkhalter in that backend.

“What we talked about this week is just a couple of more pieces to really rise up. Chase Allsup actually answered the call with the first opportunity to do that there on Tuesday and finished his first game in college and finished it in a good way.”

The Commodores, which feature the SEC’s second-best team ERA, will go with right-hander Chris McElvain (4-1, 3.16) Friday, left-hander Carter Holton (4-2, 3.89) Saturday and right-hander Patrick Reilly (2-1, 1.21) Sunday.

They also have a talented closer in right-hander Thomas Schultz, who is 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA and four saves.

At the plate, VU is third in the SEC with a .303 average and second with 45 stolen bases. Catcher Dominic Keegan is hitting .424 with five home runs and 28 RBI.

“It’s arguably the best pitching staff we’ve seen top to bottom,” said Thompson. “Two of the fastest runners in the country and just some talented guys in the middle of their lineup.

"We have to be more prepared probably to face Vanderbilt than anybody else on our schedule this season.”

Auburn enters the game 20-9 overall and 5-4 in the SEC having won back-to-back road series at Texas A&M and No. 12 LSU. Vandy is 21-7 and 4-5 after being swept at home by No. 1 Tennessee last weekend.

First pitch at Plainsman Park Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be 4 p.m. and Sunday’s 1 p.m. All three games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.

“I’m really excited,” said Mullins. “They are a good team coming in here. We’re going to have a big crowd with A-Day and all that. It’s going to be some nice weather. We’re going to show out. I think it’s going to be fun.”