“It’s going to be a very amazing feeling just knowing all the work we’ve put in these last couple of years,” said Davis of the seniors. “This is it and we’re trying to go out with a bang and just start off for the up-and-coming class next year.”

Davis will start his 13th game of the season for Auburn at cornerback in the Outback Bowl, joining a big group of seniors who’ve all elected to play.

TAMPA | Javaris Davis has had plenty of great moments and great games. But he’d never put together a complete season until this fall, and he’s not about to end it prematurely.

Davis has already tallied a career-high 41 tackles this season along with seven pass defenses and an interception. He’s big part of a defense that ranks 13th nationally allowing just 18.6 points per game.

“He's ballin'. Healthy Javaris Davis is one of the best DBs in the country, if you ask me,” said senior safety Jeremiah Dinson. “He did a good job this year, but like I said, you got to give credit to Coach (Ryan) Russell. He kept us healthy, but we got faster, we got stronger.

“JD, man, he's been having a hell of a year, I think one of his best years to me, just playing with him. The health, that was the thing; he stayed healthy and the sky's the limit with him.”

Davis missed four games the past two season with injuries and played in quite a few more at less than 100 percent. He was determined to return for his senior season in the best shape of his career and a grueling offseason has certainly paid dividends.

“I really just give credit to Coach Russell and the training staff for just helping me and being there for me,” Davis said. “This season I have been with them a lot, just keeping my body good and healthy. For the most part I feel like I have done well throughout this season, but there are some plays I feel like I should have made. It’s all just a part of the process.”

No. 12 Auburn takes on No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl Wednesday. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.

“We’re all in and we’re trying to get this 10th victory. It’s very important, not only to the seniors, but everyone in the Auburn family,” Davis said.