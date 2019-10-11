Healthy Davis showcasing ability
AUBURN | Javaris Davis returned for his senior season for a variety of reasons, but one of the most important was to show what he was capable of doing when fully healthy.
Davis has missed just three games over the last two seasons, but he’s played through a variety of injuries.
“It has been frustrating because it holds you down. Sometimes it does get to me,” said Davis of the injuries earlier this year. “But I've grown so much and I look at it now as God has a plan for me. Something He has that I just can't change.
“That's why I wanted to come back and show my work, show through injury that I can be injury-free and show people what I can do.”
This season he’s been fully healthy and it’s showed. Davis has 21 tackles, he’s second on the team with 18 solo tackles and tied for second with four pass breakups. More importantly, he’s started and finished every game.
“Javaris made some big open-field tackles — not just that game, but throughout this season,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn after the Florida game. “The thing with him is he stayed healthy this year and he’s really able to show what he can do. He’s an impact player also.”
Davis plays reckless and is not afraid to throw around his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, especially when it comes to supporting the run. That’s led to some of those injuries, but that’s the only way Davis knows how to play.
“Very passionate,” said Davis of his playing style. “Would do anything on the field to give his all type of player.”
