AUBURN | Javaris Davis returned for his senior season for a variety of reasons, but one of the most important was to show what he was capable of doing when fully healthy.

Davis has missed just three games over the last two seasons, but he’s played through a variety of injuries.



“It has been frustrating because it holds you down. Sometimes it does get to me,” said Davis of the injuries earlier this year. “But I've grown so much and I look at it now as God has a plan for me. Something He has that I just can't change.



“That's why I wanted to come back and show my work, show through injury that I can be injury-free and show people what I can do.”