AuburnSports - New coach Al Pogue bringing nonstop energy to practice

New coach Al Pogue bringing nonstop energy to practice
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele wouldn't have been surprised if his new assistant had tried to blend in, considering he joined an Auburn staff on defense with years of experience together.
But laying low isn't Al Pogue's style.
"He dove right in," Steele said of Pogue.
As he attempts to outmatch the nonstop motors of some of Auburn's other young, vibrant assistants, Pogue is making his energetic presence felt — and his voice heard — across the practice fields during the Tigers' 2020 fall camp.
"The thing I probably appreciate the most about Al is he’s the same every day," Steele said. "He comes to work with the same attitude — upbeat, positive every single day.”
Hired in February to fill the assistant void left by Marcus Woodson's departure to Florida State, Pogue was assigned Auburn's outside linebackers and edge rushers room in a move he called "a homecoming of sorts."
Pogue previously spent three years at Auburn from 2011-13 as offense quality control, special teams quality control and director of high school relations.
Robbed off spring practices to get to know his players more closely, Pogue is now making the most of his time at practice not just with his outside 'backers and pass-rushers.
In a video tweeted by Auburn, the former All-American defensive back at Alabama State instructed his position group closely, but he also raced defensive back Jaylin Simpson, talked trash with cornerback Roger McCreary and encouraged receiver Ze'Vian Capers to finish practice strong.
"I've been looking at all the coaches.. I'm the best dressed out here."— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 9, 2020
Hop into the huddle with @coachalpogue. pic.twitter.com/ucjwfC1S4z
That was just one, 58-second snippet of Pogue's coaching style. But his head coach has seen the same movie play over and over, at each of Auburn's 12 preseason practices.
And he echoed Steele's comments, applauding Pogue's relentless passion and liveliness that he extends to every corner of the team.
"He doesn't have any bad days," Malzahn said of Pogue. "He's one of those guys that he'll light up your day. Whether it's his room, whether it's another player, another coach, just overall it's a lot of positive energy."
Auburn continues practice Friday and will hold its third scrimmage of camp Saturday.
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.