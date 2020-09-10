AuburnSports - New coach Al Pogue bringing nonstop energy to practice

"He dove right in," Steele said of Pogue.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele wouldn't have been surprised if his new assistant had tried to blend in, considering he joined an Auburn staff on defense with years of experience together.

As he attempts to outmatch the nonstop motors of some of Auburn's other young, vibrant assistants, Pogue is making his energetic presence felt — and his voice heard — across the practice fields during the Tigers' 2020 fall camp.

"The thing I probably appreciate the most about Al is he’s the same every day," Steele said. "He comes to work with the same attitude — upbeat, positive every single day.”

Hired in February to fill the assistant void left by Marcus Woodson's departure to Florida State, Pogue was assigned Auburn's outside linebackers and edge rushers room in a move he called "a homecoming of sorts."

Pogue previously spent three years at Auburn from 2011-13 as offense quality control, special teams quality control and director of high school relations.

Robbed off spring practices to get to know his players more closely, Pogue is now making the most of his time at practice not just with his outside 'backers and pass-rushers.

In a video tweeted by Auburn, the former All-American defensive back at Alabama State instructed his position group closely, but he also raced defensive back Jaylin Simpson, talked trash with cornerback Roger McCreary and encouraged receiver Ze'Vian Capers to finish practice strong.