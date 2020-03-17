With Tom Brady's announced departure from New England on Tuesday morning, the Pats will have a new starting quarterback under center next season for the first time in 19 years.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a decision to make this offseason: make a move for a proven quarterback, or roll with the young gun?

Brady played in a record nine Super Bowls with the Patriots, winning six titles, four Super Bowl MVPs. The Michigan alum led the Pats to 17 AFC East titles while appearing in the Pro Bowl 14 times and being named the NFL MVP three times. Brady is currently second in NFL history in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

But New England knew that Brady's regime would come to an end eventually. Trying to get ahead of the inevitable, the Pats drafted former Aubrun quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round last year.

Stidham became the ninth quarterback drafted by New England during Brady's time there, and now, the door may have been opened to the QB1 position after Brady's decision.

The Pats could go out now and sign a big-name free agent QB — like the Saints' Teddy Bridgewater — or they could roll the dice and attempt to develop Stidham, who is currently atop New England's quarterback depth chart after serving as Brady's backup last season. The only other QB on the roster is former USC gunslinger Cody Kessler.

New England also has the No. 23 pick in the first round of the upcoming draft to possibly take a quarterback.

