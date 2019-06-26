News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 08:23:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Has Auburn emerged as leader for 2021 DB?

T4thnct5o1viwfexzwds
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

One thing you should know about Javon Bullard is, he loves the SEC.The 2021 cornerback out of Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin grew up watching SEC football and he did say he may be a little bias, but h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}