AuburnSports - Harvard OL visits Auburn, could commit soon

Recruits aren’t allowed to take official visits during the extended dead period, which now runs until April 15. It didn’t stop Eric Wilson. Wilson, a graduate transfer offensive lineman from Harvard, spent the weekend in Auburn with his parents. “We got there Friday night and stayed until Sunday morning,” Wilson said. “We tried to make it as close to an official visit as we could.”

Recruits are allowed to visit college campuses during the dead period, but can’t have in-person contact with coaches. They also can attend games as long as they buy their own tickets. Same for lodging. Wilson followed the guidelines. “My mom bought tickets to the (Auburn-Tennessee) game and we put ourselves up in a hotel,” Wilson said. “We didn’t meet with the coaches, but we talked to them on the phone. I spent time talking to Coach (Jack) Bicknell and Coach (Gus) Malzahn.” It was Wilson’s first visit to Auburn. “We loved it,” Wilson said. “It was a great visit. We got there Friday night and walked around and saw everything. It was fun. Saturday, we saw everything again in daylight. We went to Toomer’s Corner. We drove to Opelika then came back an got some swag from the bookstore.” Wilson then watched from the stands as Auburn beat Tennessee, 30-17. “It was pretty cool,” Wilson said. “We were actually in the end zone where (Smoke Monday’s) pick-6 happened. That was awesome. It was really good and helped get a feel for the team.” Wilson and his parents all felt comfortable in Auburn. “It’s a great school, a great community,” Wilson said. “My parents love Auburn.”