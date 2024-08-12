"No, I wasn't disappointed at all," Hart said. "Because, you know, I was behind D.J. James, Nehemiah Pritchett, J.D. Rhym, Kayin Lee — like, everybody was good. We've got DBs. And then Jaylin Simpson and all them... like, I wasn't expecting to come in and play. I just wanted to get developed. That's the reason I came to Auburn. I knew, coming from a 1A school, I really wasn't fundamentally ready."

But, as a freshman coming into a loaded secondary room, Hart saw that his time on the field would be limited during his first season. That was more than fine with the cornerback.

Jordan-Hare Stadium sits 6.6 miles from Loachapoka High School, where JC Hart made a name for himself underneath the Friday night lights. His dream was always to be a Tiger, and when he signed his letter of intent on December 21, 2022, that lifelong dream came true.

Instead, Hart used his first collegiate season to learn how to play the game at the highest level. He admits that when he first arrived, he would often mess up during drills. He didn't get frustrated but watched how James, a veteran now with the Seattle Seahawks, went about his work.

Those days have paid off going into his second season.

"I think it's confidence," Hart said about the biggest difference now compared to last year. "I know I can play. Another big difference is that I'm more technically sound. Every day, I'm coming in with the same technique."

He will now be counted on after four of last year's five starters left, Colton Hood transferred, and Tyler Scott suffered a season-ending injury. According to those who work with him in the secondary every day, Hart is more than ready to step up and get the job done.

"He has all the intangibles, and now he's just really understanding the mental part and how to use his body and length, and it's just amazing," Champ Anthony said. "He's going to have a breakout season this year, getting hands on receivers. You see, he's a really long, real long guy."

"He's trying to mix it all up and gel it all together, and he's doing a good job of, you know, realizing that, you know, once he realizes how big and strong he is and develops the right way that he can really be someone special for this team," echoed veteran Keionte Scott. "So he's standing in there every day, and he's coming along very well."

Those extra reps, confidence and year under his belt have made Hart more vocal as well, something he might not have been last year.

"I'm getting comfortable being able to talk because I know more now," he said. "Like, last year, I really didn't know anything, so I couldn't really talk like I wanted to because I didn't want to say the wrong thing. But I know a lot more now. It's easier to talk and communicate."

That redshirt season is over, and after only seeing action in four games last year, Hart will be a steady presence in the Tigers' secondary. That is a big motivator for the local kid who is realizing his dream.

"It's definitely a drive," Hart said. "Every day, I wake up, and I remember I'm living my childhood dream. I've got to keep going. Keep going."