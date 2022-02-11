Harsin will remain with Auburn

Bryan Harsin is expected to return for a second season as head football coach at Auburn, two sources have confirmed.

The decision comes as a surprise insofar as Harsin has been under investigation for problems within the football program — specifically his leadership style and perceived shortcomings with his approach toward recruiting. In the end, however, Auburn didn’t find justification to terminate him for cause.

He is owed approximately $18 million if the university terminates him without cause.

After a 6-2 start, Harsin led the Tigers to a 6-7 record in his debut season, ending the campaign on a five-game losing skid. That run of poor form included a loss in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. Since that defeat, Auburn has lost 20 players to the transfer portal.

Bo Nix, the starter at quarterback the last two seasons, left and transferred to Oregon.