AuburnSports - Harsin: 'We’re not done’

The Tigers added six signees Wednesday bringing the total to 18 , which includes punter Oscar Chapman, a blueshirt addition last summer, and edge rusher Eku Leota, a graduate transfer from Northwestern.

Harsin identified three immediate needs he’d still like to fill for the '21 class.

“Running back, O-line, DB, those are still areas where we’ve got to fill some of those needs if we find the right fit,” said Harsin.

Auburn has an opportunity to add a running back by the end of the week as Jarquez Hunter of Neshoba Central in Philadelphia, Miss., is scheduled to announce his decision and sign Friday morning.

The Tigers return just two scholarship running backs from last season in SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, Tank Bigsby, and senior Shaun Shivers. Devan Barrett, who opted out last season, is returning and switching from defensive back to running back.

“We're not done at the running back position. We know that's an area where depth is a concern,” Harsin said. “We have very good players at that position, but we do need depth and wanting guys in here that can play and provide value to what we are doing.”

The finishing touches on the '21 class may not be complete until June or July. There’s still a large pool of players Auburn can evaluate in the transfer portal and more additions expected in the coming months. Plus, junior colleges will be playing a spring season as will high schools in California.

The late signing period stretches from Feb. 3 to Aug. 1.

“Over time as we continue to recruit, there will be other opportunities for guys to evaluate,” Harsin said. “Other opportunities for guys we can communicate with them and get to know them. Then that will continue on through this spring.

“But at the end of the day, we know where we have some areas of need but we still have to find the right fit. Within that process, we’re going to stick to that and make sure we got the right guys, the right people to be a part of what we’re doing. That won’t change, ever.”

Auburn will begin spring practice in mid March.