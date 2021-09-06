Harsin updates status of three Tigers ahead of ASU
AUBURN | For the most part, Auburn avoided the dreaded injury bug in its Week 1 rout of Akron, 60-10, on Saturday. The only noted player that went to the sidelines hurt was Jaylin Simpson, who limped to the locker room for treatment in the first half before returning for action later in the game.
Bryan Harsin didn't seem too concerned about it being a long-term injury, stating that he is hopeful that Simpson can return to practice and play this weekend against Alabama State.
"We'll obviously see how he operates throughout this week of practice," Harsin said during his weekly press conference. "He's definitely a guy that we need to have on the field."
The backup to Nehemiah Pritchett, Simpson missed three games and was limited in action for a better part of last season after a strong start in the opener against Kentucky, recording four total tackles. He played in the final three games, putting up seven tackles.
Against the Zips, the Tigers also missed the presence of safety Ladarius Tennison and wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson. Harsin assured that both absences were not discipline-related and that, like Simpson, he hopes to have both back this week. Dawson is listed as the backup to Ja'Varrius Johnson at the H-receiver position, while Tennison has not been listed on the depth chart either week.
Colby Wooden, who returned to the game against the Zips with an elbow brace, is still listed as the starter at defensive end.