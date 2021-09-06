Harsin updates status of three Tigers ahead of ASU

AUBURN | For the most part, Auburn avoided the dreaded injury bug in its Week 1 rout of Akron, 60-10, on Saturday. The only noted player that went to the sidelines hurt was Jaylin Simpson, who limped to the locker room for treatment in the first half before returning for action later in the game.

Bryan Harsin didn't seem too concerned about it being a long-term injury, stating that he is hopeful that Simpson can return to practice and play this weekend against Alabama State.

"We'll obviously see how he operates throughout this week of practice," Harsin said during his weekly press conference. "He's definitely a guy that we need to have on the field."