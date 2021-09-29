Harsin updates status of Pappoe, Robertson
AUBURN | For Auburn to break the dreaded losing streak in Baton Rouge on Saturday against LSU, the Tigers need everyone at their best. Fortunately, they are expecting the return of two key players for the SEC opener.
During his time on the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference, Bryan Harsin updated the status of linebacker Owen Pappoe and wide receiver Demetris Robertson after they missed all of last Saturday’s matchup against Georgia State.
“He’s progressing like he needs to,” Harsin said regarding Pappoe.
As for Robertson, the Auburn coach said he was available for the game against Georgia State, but he did not see action. The transfer from Georgia leads the Tigers with two touchdown receptions while catching 11 passes for 112 yards. He also ran for a 36-yard score against Alabama State.
The return of Pappoe is necessary against an LSU offense that is still rounding into form and ranks 23rd in the FBS in passing offense with 297.5 yards per game through the air. The junior linebacker has recorded 15 total tackles (eight solo) in three games.