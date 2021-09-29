Harsin updates status of Pappoe, Robertson

AUBURN | For Auburn to break the dreaded losing streak in Baton Rouge on Saturday against LSU, the Tigers need everyone at their best. Fortunately, they are expecting the return of two key players for the SEC opener.

During his time on the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference, Bryan Harsin updated the status of linebacker Owen Pappoe and wide receiver Demetris Robertson after they missed all of last Saturday’s matchup against Georgia State.

“He’s progressing like he needs to,” Harsin said regarding Pappoe.