Harsin updates status of Moultry, Pappoe

AUBURN | Auburn could be without two defenders, T.D. Moultry and Owen Pappoe, in its battle against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

"I don't know if T.D. will be here or not this week, and I'll leave it at that," Bryan Harsin said.

Moultry, a defensive lineman for the Tigers, did not make the trip to Baton Rouge for Auburn's 24-19 victory this past Saturday against LSU. There has been no announcement on why he stayed back in Auburn or why he might be unavailable against the Bulldogs. In four games, the senior has recorded six tackles for a loss and three sacks with two quarterback hurries, playing a large part in the Tigers' defensive line's ability to get pressure in the backfield.