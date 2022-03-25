Harsin updates injuries nearing halfway point in spring practice

Through seven practices, Auburn's roster has been dealt a few blows on the injury front, but others that have been limited are also starting to work their way back.

Namely, Auburn's No. 2 back Jarquez Hunter and wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson have gone down with injuries and been forced to miss practices this spring.

For Johnson, it's a hamstring injury that's allowed him to be at practice on Saturday, but he was not in shells and just stood on the sideline.

Hunter, though, will be sidelined the rest of spring after having a procedure done.

"Jarquez Hunter had a little clean up on his leg there, so that'll probably be about eight-to-10 weeks for him as well," Bryan Harsin said Friday. "It was time to do it."