Harsin updates injuries nearing halfway point in spring practice
Through seven practices, Auburn's roster has been dealt a few blows on the injury front, but others that have been limited are also starting to work their way back.
Namely, Auburn's No. 2 back Jarquez Hunter and wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson have gone down with injuries and been forced to miss practices this spring.
For Johnson, it's a hamstring injury that's allowed him to be at practice on Saturday, but he was not in shells and just stood on the sideline.
Hunter, though, will be sidelined the rest of spring after having a procedure done.
"Jarquez Hunter had a little clean up on his leg there, so that'll probably be about eight-to-10 weeks for him as well," Bryan Harsin said Friday. "It was time to do it."
Hunter was on a scooter during Friday's scrimmage.
As for the rest of the offense, both offensive lineman Austin Troxell and Nick Brahms continue to progress and go through limited practice drills this spring. While Brandon Council will be back in the summer, per Harsin.
Keiondre Jones was unable to practice Friday and missed a pair of practices this week, but Harsin says it was just a "tweak" and that he should be able to return and finish out the spring.
Quarterback Zach Calzada is still in a yellow non-contact jersey and cannot go live, but he goes through practice drills and was behind the live quarterbacks on Friday taking "mental reps" to stay ready. Harsin says he will be unavailable to go live all spring.
On the defensive side of the ball, Owen Pappoe is sidelined after a procedure was performed on his foot injury from last year while Jeffrey M'ba continues to be sidelined as he recovers from shoulder surgery. DT Marquis Burks is also limited.
Auburn's returning safety Zion Puckett is in a non-contact jersey as Auburn continues to play it safe as he returns from a shoulder injury.
And on special teams, Anders Carlson is working his way back from his ACL tear and was carefully working on kicks to the side on Friday.
"Anders Carlson is coming along," Harsin said. "So we feel good about his progress right now."