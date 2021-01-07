AuburnSports - Harsin tabs Mason for DC

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin has made his second major hire of the day and it’s a coach with deep ties to the west coast and the SEC.

Former Vanderbilt head coach and Stanford assistant Derek Mason has agreed to become Auburn’s defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

An official announcement is expected later today.

As defensive coordinator with the Cardinal, his defense was 11th in the nation allowing 19.0 points per game and 16th allowing 343.5 yards in 2013, and 10th allowing 17.2 points and 20th allowing 336.2 yards in 2012.