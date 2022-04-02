Harsin stressing strong finish to spring

"Our guys have put a lot of work in," Harsin said. "They needed to push through this practice, and they did. When you have back-to-back days like that, your best players, you hope they stand out, and our guys did today."

This, per the Auburn coach, is when you expect the elite of your team to show out.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff have challenged the Tigers the last two days with longer-than-normal sessions as they prepare for the final week of spring practice and the annual A-Day on Saturday.

The Tigers ran a little more than 85 plays on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, though most live ones came in the red zone as they worked on pressure situations. Auburn also worked on special teams, with Harsin stating the staff is still evaluating who can play in all three aspects of the game.

As for the quarterback situation, T.J. Finley is getting the most reps with Robbie Ashford behind him. Freshman Holden Geriner is also earning reps while he continues to get a lot of things thrown at him from a playbook perspective. Not taking part in contact drills this spring, Zach Calzada is anxious to be able to do more.

"It's killing him," Harsin said of the Texas A&M transfer. "He wants to go out there and play."

The player possibly being asked the most of this spring could be Landen King, though, as he continually switches between the wide receiver and tight ends room as the Tigers hope to play in at both positions this season.

"Still not sure what to call him yet," Harsin joked about King. "We just need him out there. Landen is one of our young players that is going to do good things for us … What I've seen is him get so much better overall just as a football player."

With Harsin's second spring game a week away, he's still working on how the teams will divide up but knows how important it is for him, his players and coaches to finish strong going into the summer.

"This is the last chance for real football before August," the coach said.