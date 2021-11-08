Harsin responds to Fisher's accusations

"Ain't that amazing, when you're down there on the goal line when they're calling your snap count? I'm sick and tired of it, man," Fisher said. "You're going to call all that garbage and then not do that. And you can't hear. You couldn't hear the slap or anything else. We told them in the first half it was going on."

Following the 2014 BCS National Championship Game, the then-Florida State coach said the Tigers were stealing the Seminoles' offensive play signs during the first half, something he admitted was just a part of the game. On Saturday, after his Texas A&M squad bested Auburn 20-3, Fisher was at it again, accusing the Tigers' defense of imitating snap counts.

AUBURN | Jimbo Fisher officially has a habit of calling Auburn cheaters, even after beating the Tigers on the football field.

A big ol' sigh is basically what Bryan Harsin had to say about the issue. When asked about Fisher's claims on Monday, the Auburn coach blatantly denied any notion that the Tigers were guilty of this.

"It just sounds like a court case," Harsin said. "I don't even know if they know the snap count. If our guys are talking, they're talking to each other."

Fisher's biggest complaint seemed to be after the Aggies drove to Auburn's 4-yard line in the third quarter. First, Texas A&M was called for back-to-back false starts, putting the ball back at the 14-yard line. Then, the Aggies, in total disarray, had to call a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty.

Even though he said Monday was the first he had heard of Fisher's comments, Harsin certainly was aware of those two plays.

"I know on the first one, watching it, their offense was pointing at our guys," the Auburn coach said. "Then they had another one again, on the second play, back-to-back, I think their left tackle -- he moved and put his head down. Usually when a guy on offense moves and drops his head, it's on him, alright?"

Sounds perfectly acceptable to me. And if Harsin hadn't heard of the complaints until Monday, he certainly was able to put to rest the talk about it happening throughout the entire game, even acknowledging that he's been around coaches that have used the strategy of calling opposing snap counts.

"Guys do that; it doesn't last long," he said. "Officials are on that. I think officials actually do a pretty good job."

Even with the victory in his hands, it certainly sounds like Fisher won't let the issue go.

"I'm going to call them [the SEC] tomorrow," Fisher said on Saturday. "We're having a conversation. I'm sick and tired of it."

Good luck with that, Jimbo. Hopefully, Harsin calls to complain about your whining.