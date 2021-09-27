Harsin on Williams' dismissal: 'A change needed to be made'

AUBURN | There was no incident or altercation. Nothing out of the ordinary happened that caused Bryan Harsin's decision to let Cornelius Williams go as Auburn's wide receivers coach on Sunday. The Auburn coach just felt a change was needed.

"I felt like in order for us to continue to progress like I feel like we need to, a change needed to be made, and it needed to be made now," Harsin said. "So I made that decision."

It was quite a shock considering the timing with the Tigers just four games into the season and Williams brand new to the staff, coming over from Troy during the offseason as part of Harsin's first staff at Auburn. Even the head coach admitted that it isn't ideal to fire a coach at this time of the season and that he's never done it before. However, he's confident he made the right choice while also praising Williams for his contribution to Auburn, calling him a "good man" and someone that showed up every day ready to work.