Harsin on TE’s: ‘A very important position’

“Shenker had a chance to get a couple opportunities in the pass game, but that was created by what he was doing in the run game,” Harsin said. “It was good to utilize him, and that position I think can continue to keep developing for us in the run game, in the pass game.

It’s clear that it’s a new era for the Tigers’ tight ends under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

AUBURN | Auburn’s tight ends combined to catch 13 passes in 11 games last season. John Samuel Shenker had five receptions of his own in last Saturday’s season-opening win over Akron.

"And those guys, now that we got a chance to get out there and actually play live, we got to see some things, and they got a chance to go out there and execute some of the schemes that we had in. And they were effective.”

Shenker came into the 2021 season with 15 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns in 36 career games, an average of 0.4 receptions per game. Auburn’s three other returning tight ends have combined to average a catch every 0.2 games.

“Each and every time we get a chance to prove ourselves in the passing game, it's huge for us, especially coming from the offense that we've been in,” said Shenker during preseason practice.

Harsin first full-time position was coaching tight ends and he’s always prioritized them as an offensive coordinator and head coach. Last season, Boise State tight end Riley Smith caught 15 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while fellow tight end John Bates had 12 receptions for 117 yards.

Auburn hasn’t had a tight end record double-digit receptions since C.J. Uzomah caught 11 in 2014.

“In my opinion, that's a very important position. When you see that position utilized in the NFL, if it's good enough for those teams in the NFL, then it's certainly good enough for us,” said Harsin.

“So we'll continue to utilize our tight end position. We'll continue to find ways to get those guys involved in what we're doing, and certainly that includes the pass game and those opportunities. They showed that in this last game, and I think that will continue moving forward.”

No. 25 Auburn (1-0) returns to action Saturday as Alabama State visits Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.