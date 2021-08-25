Harsin on QBs: ’It’s always one guy until it’s not’

“Let me say this, it’s always one guy until it’s not. That’s my opinion on it, right,” said Harsin, who used a two-quarterback system at Boise State four years ago.

A former quarterback himself, Harsin knows the importance of avoiding a controversy at the position while also recognizing the need to do what’s best for the team.

Brett Rypien returned as a two-year starter for Boise in 2017, which added Kansas transfer Montell Cozart in the offseason. Rypien remained the starter, throwing for 2,877 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cozart threw for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed for 361 yards and four more scores.

"That year, Brett was knocked out of a game and Montell came in and played for us, was able to win one,” said Harsin. “So like I’ve said before, if you deserve to play, we’ll find a role. It’s just the quarterback position’s hard. You don’t want to be splitting a bunch of time, but there may be opportunities for guys to get in there and have a role like some players on our team do.

“If those guys earn that and we do those things, that’s clearly for us to better our offense, better whatever the play that we have and the people that we have in to help us win. That’s simply why we would do it.”

Auburn returns a two-year starter in Bo Nix this season, who is being challenged by LSU transfer T.J. Finley during fall camp. The similarities are striking to the situation with Boise in 2017 except it’s Nix who has more dual-threat ability and Finley who is more of a pocket passer.

“Bo is rolling with the blues right now, so he’s taking the No. 1 reps,” said Harsin. “And just like I said before, going back to that second scrimmage, I thought Bo did a great job, you know, the third downs, the decision-making. Those have been emphasized by Coach Bobo. I feel like TJ — TJ has really come on. TJ’s starting to — I think he’s played, but he hadn’t been in this system through the spring, and he didn’t have all that time, so just through the practices that we’ve had, things are starting to click for TJ. I like where he’s at. I like his mentality. I think TJ’s got really command of the huddle and Bo’s done a really good job with that as well.

“Both those guys have been pushing each other. But Bo is rolling with the blues right now. If we played a game right now, Bo would be starting.”

Auburn will open the season Sept. 4 against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and ESPN+.