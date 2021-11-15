Harsin on Nix: 'He's a tough individual'

Nix finished the drive, went and got checked out by the medical staff while Mississippi State was driving, then returned for three more drives.

The injury occurred with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter when Nix completed a 44-yard pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson. A Mississippi State defender ended up falling on Nix's legs and the injury occurred.

Most people would immediately head to a hospital after suffering a broken ankle. But Bo Nix is not most people.

“He's a tough individual, No. 1. He wants to win, he wants to succeed, he wants to be a part of that," Harsin said. "It says a lot about his desire to be out there with his teammates and to provide whatever he can from that position to try to help us win. I love that. I love the attitude."

In those final three drives, Nix completed 9 of his 17 pass attempts for 107 yards and led Auburn on a 90-yard touchdown drive.

“Bo, as he went back in there, he looked, he stood in the pocket, he threw the ball well," Harsin said. "He gave us opportunities to make plays, there’s no doubt about it, and we didn’t make those plays in those moments for us to continue drives and have a chance to go down there and do the things like we did in the first half.”

After the game, it was a no-excuse attitude from Nix.

"Uh yeah, just kind of got rolled up on but it’s just kind of the game of football. You’ve got to every once in awhile play with those things and it is what it is, you can’t change it and you’ve just got to figure out a way to make it work," Nix said after the game.

Backup T.J. Finley ended up coming in for the final drive with Nix hobbled and unable to go at that point.

Harsin said Nix successfully underwent ankle surgery on Monday.

"He's in good spirits," Harsin said. "You know, I'm there to support him like his teammates and the other coaches on this staff are doing. You know, when guys get injured, that's what you do: you support them."

Auburn now turns to Finley at the starting spot now. Finley and the Tigers will take on South Carolina in Columbia at 6 p.m. CT with the game on ESPN.

