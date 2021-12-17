Harsin on future QB: 'We've got to bring in the right guy'
SEATTLE | Bryan Harsin has nothing but respect for Bo Nix and what he did during his three years at Auburn. The coach quickly pointed out that the quarterback graduated with a degree from the university, the most critical thing the coach talks about when visiting recruits. But, if you don't mind, Harsin would like to focus on the players that are still on the team, how they will perform and, most importantly, the future of the quarterback position for the Tigers.
We know that T.J. Finley, who Harsin said will be ready for the Birmingham Bowl matchup against Houston on Dec. 28, will be behind center against the Cougars, but as far as who starts next season, that is up in the air. Finley is an option, along with freshman Demetrius Davis and new signee Holden Geriner, who will enroll in January. For Harsin, like with every position, it's about the fit.
"We've got to bring in the right guy," Harsin said on Thursday. "We'll figure out what that looks like."
Auburn has the option of hitting the transfer portal for its future signal-caller, and on the top of that list is Kedon Slovis, who decided to leave USC following this season. The former three-star quarterback appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2019, throwing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns to nine interceptions. After a successful performance during a shortened 2020 season, Slovis struggled this year, eventually losing his job after nine games.
"We're still building our roster," Harsin said. "We're not done recruiting; we still have another signing period. Recruiting never ends, and that's a good thing."
Davis, who didn't see any game action this season, remains a viable choice for Harsin's offense. The freshman has repeatedly declared his loyalty to the Tigers and staying, and as bowl prep continues, he is now getting time in practice to prove his worth.
"He's getting into a groove," Harsin said. "We're getting a chance to just see how he can operate … That's what bowl practices do."
It's a decision that Auburn hasn't faced since 2019, when Nix won the job as a true freshman. He kept that position for 34 straight games until an ankle injury against Mississippi State forced him to miss the final two matchups of the 2021 season. It all comes to putting his team in the best position for Harsin.
"We're trying to bring in the best people in our program, so that's no different for our quarterback," the coach said.