Harsin on future QB: 'We've got to bring in the right guy'

SEATTLE | Bryan Harsin has nothing but respect for Bo Nix and what he did during his three years at Auburn. The coach quickly pointed out that the quarterback graduated with a degree from the university, the most critical thing the coach talks about when visiting recruits. But, if you don't mind, Harsin would like to focus on the players that are still on the team, how they will perform and, most importantly, the future of the quarterback position for the Tigers.

We know that T.J. Finley, who Harsin said will be ready for the Birmingham Bowl matchup against Houston on Dec. 28, will be behind center against the Cougars, but as far as who starts next season, that is up in the air. Finley is an option, along with freshman Demetrius Davis and new signee Holden Geriner, who will enroll in January. For Harsin, like with every position, it's about the fit.

"We've got to bring in the right guy," Harsin said on Thursday. "We'll figure out what that looks like."