Harsin on future: 'Auburn's a great place'

That's not going to settle anyone's nerves. Sure, Harsin had just come in from the field following a heartbreaking loss in his first rivalry game against Alabama. It was a four-overtime affair that Auburn seemed to have won in the closing seconds, only for the Crimson Tide to drive 98 yards and tie the game with 24 seconds left. Harsin continued.

"I'm always committed to what I'm doing," the Auburn coach said. "We're just coming off a tough game. I came to Auburn for a reason. Look at the history of my coaching career. This isn't about me; this is about my team tonight."

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin couldn't get out of Saturday's press conference before being asked about the rumors he's interested in the vacant Washington job.

"There's a reason why we came to Auburn, so just do the research and see the history of the things that I've been able to do and been a part of," he said. "There's a reason why we're here. Auburn's a great place. Love it. Love the community here. Love where we're going with the program."

It will be an interesting few days on the Plains. While he says he loves Auburn, the orange and blue and everything else right that a coach would say when asked about taking another job, it’s rare that a coach would admit interest, especially after a tough defeat.

For right now, he seems focused on what he can do at Auburn.

“As long as our guys stay focused, I will, and our staff (will), and we’ll be able to achieve those things at some point,” Harsin said. “That’s the single-minded focus of this program coming from the head coach: Where we’re trying to go and how we’re going to do it.”