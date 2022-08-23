Harsin on captains: 'These guys exemplify' leadership

For Pappoe, it is the second-straight season in which his teammates have bestowed the captaincy on him, just the fourth player in Auburn history to be a captain for two seasons. After missing out most of last year due to injuries, he appreciates the team trusting him to provide leadership in his senior season.

"We certainly talk about that in our meetings, how important leadership is," the head coach said. "These guys exemplify that."

With newly named captains Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and John Samuel Shenker standing behind him, Bryan Harsin spoke on why these three earned the right to that title.

"Just want to thank my teammates for believing in me to help lead this team to go to the right place," Pappoe said. "I'm kind of at a loss of words, man. I'm really excited about it."

Part of Pappoe's growth and maturity has come off the field, with the linebacker mentioning how the time spent while injured helped him become a student of the game, not just with learning the game plan but understanding concepts of opposing offenses.

Hall, who returned for his senior season despite looks from the NFL, said he is "very honored and very blessed to be in this position." The EDGE rusher has been highly vocal during spring practice and fall camp and credits former teammates such as Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson for teaching him what it takes to be that person that younger players look up to. Hall mentioned the name Dylan Brooks when asked about mentoring underclassmen.

"Just being able to have that role and know that someone is looking up to me only pushes me further," Hall said.

Giving up baseball to focus 100 percent on football before this season, Shenker admitted that missing out on a trip to Omaha for the College World Series was tough but that he is "all in" on making this team better. That started the moment the clock hit zeros in Auburn's loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

"I was talking to Coach Harsin," Shenker said. "I'm coming back, and it's not for me, it's for Auburn, and I believe in what he does. And I think that was the reason a lot of us came back."