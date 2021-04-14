AuburnSports - Harsin on A-Day: 'I want a great environment'

Because of COVID, Auburn will be operating at 40% capacity for the sections that are open, with sections 14-21 in the south end zone and sections 99-114 in the east upper deck unavailable due to maintenance projects.

While it won’t top 2013’s A-Day, when an estimated 83,401 piled into Jordan-Hare for Gus Malzahn’s first A-Day and celebrated by rolling the dying Toomer’s oak trees one last time.

“Since the moment I took this job I couldn’t wait to get a feel for the greatest game day atmosphere in the country, right here at Auburn,” Harsin said. “I know this Saturday won’t be full capacity or be on the same level as the fall, but it’s still going to be electric having a large number of fans enjoying Auburn football. For our players and coaches, performing on this stage with fans is a huge opportunity to put the hard work of winter training and five weeks of spring practices on full display in a game like environment.”

The 40% comes as an increase from the capacity limit during the season, when fans were limited to just 20% of Jordan-Hare — good for a maximum of 17,940 fans.

A-Day will provide another look at Auburn’s team after Harsin opened up practice to fans earlier in the spring.

Harsin said on Saturday after the team’s scrimmage that the format remains to be determined, but they want to focus on what they need to get done along with what and how much they’re willing to showcase. Harsin planned to have some starters-versus-starters drives during A-Day, simulated quarters and practicing special teams plays.

“But overall I want our guys to play. I want a great environment,” Harsin said. “I want to see the fans. I want to see that stadium with as many people as we can packed in there and let our guys get out there and just feel the energy of playing in front of a crowd.”

Auburn students enter free on A-Day, while fans can buy tickets for $10 in pods of two or four.

All fans are required to wear a mask upon entry and while walking around the concourses and public areas, but not while seated at the game.

Tailgating is not permitted on A-Day and RVs are not allowed on campus.

The Athletic Complex, Stadium Deck, Auburn Arena, East Coliseum and Plainsman Park lots will be reserved parking. All other lots are free and open on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday.

A-Day will be streamed on ESPN+ and available to listen to on the Auburn Sports Network.