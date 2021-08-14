Harsin: 'Lot of things to clean up'

The defense, per Harsin, won the day as they produced at least a couple of turnovers and made some big plays. Sure, a defense winning the battle against the offense at the beginning of camp? That’s nothing new. What stood out, especially, for Harsin was the play of the guys at the second level.

AUBURN | After a delay of more than an hour due to lightning, Bryan Harsin and his staff were able to see how the players responded during Auburn’s first scrimmage under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. While the head coach complimented how hard the Tigers have been working, he got right to the point.

“I thought our linebackers -- they were hitting it downhill -- and then there were some negative plays that the defense created," he said.

The first three strings on the depth chart got close to equal snaps in the 100 plays that they were able to fit into the schedule, it seems that Harsin was extremely focused on the offensive line, one of the major question marks coming into the season.

“Just to know my vantage point, I stand back behind the offense,” Harsin said. “I get to see the quarterback and I get to watch the o-line. I get to watch the protection and the backs. And so I kind of see every little thing, and I'm pretty critical of that group.”

Critical, yes, but Harsin did praise the five men in front on offense some, saying that the Tigers were able to run the ball and they did strike defenders when needed. Still, he’s looking for consistency from the group.

“We missed some blocks in there; we just flat out missed them,” he said. “We've got to communicate it. So those things, we have to correct.”

Harsin isn’t about to let it be discouraging. He understands it is a work in progress and loves how the big men up front go about their business every day.

“We’ve improved, but we’re not where we need to be, and our guys know that,” Harsin said. “I think that’s the best thing about that group right now is they’re willing to work.”