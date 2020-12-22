AuburnSports - Harsin is the pick

"I'm incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University," said Harsin in a press release. "I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football."

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin has agreed in principle to become the Tigers’ 27th head coach, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

The hire comes nine days after Gus Malzahn was fired Dec. 13.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Harsin to the Auburn family. He's a proven winner whose record speaks for itself," said Auburn AD Allen Greens in a press release. "Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference."

Harsin has a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State including Mountain West championships in 2014, 17 and 19. The Broncos were 5-2 this season, losing to No. 25 San Jose State 34-20 in the MWC championship game.

He was scheduled to make $1.85 million at BSU this season and has a buyout of $250,000.

He led Boise to five bowl games, winning three including the 2014 Fiesta, 38-30 over Arizona.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships," Harsin said. "I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence. I'm very grateful to Allen Greene and Dr. Gogue for this opportunity. Kes, our kids and I can't wait to meet the Auburn family and get to work! War Eagle!"

BSU ranked 28th in the nation this season averaging 33.9 points per game. The Broncos ranked 19th in 2019, 20th in 18, 36th in 17, 38th in 16, 15th in 15 and 9th in 14. That 2014 team averaged 39.7 points, 494.3 yards and finished 12-2.

Harsin replaced former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State in 2013, guiding the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record. Harsin now replaces Malzahn for a second time. Malzahn was 68-35 in eight seasons at Auburn.

Harsin was a quarterback at Boise State from 1995-99. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Eastern Oregon before returning to the Broncos as a GA, TE coach and eventually QB coach and offensive coordinator from 2001-10. He served as Texas' co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2011-12

Harsin, 44, and his wife, Kes, have three children.