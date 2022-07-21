Harsin: Inquiry was 'uncomfortable' and 'unfounded'

"There was an inquiry," Harsin said. "It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me and my family. And also our program. And It didn't work."

Appearing at SEC Media Days on Thursday, the Auburn coach brought up the controversy in February that almost cost him the job after just one season on the Plains.

ATLANTA | Bryan Harsin addressed the elephant in the room right off the bat.

Instead of further focusing on the negative, the coach spoke of how the investigation has a silver lining.

"What it did ... it united our football team," Harsin said. "I'm really proud of our guys ... for how they stepped up and handled it. They're here, and they're doing a fantastic job."

Following a 6-7 record, including a five-game losing streak to end the season, Harsin's job seemed in jeopardy as rampant rumors spread about his personal and professional life. Current and former players took to Twitter to defend the coach, and the investigation ended on February 11 with him keeping the position.

Instead of reporters being able to ask about the controversy, Harsin instead got it out of the way and put it to an end, stating that was all he would speak about the subject.

"If you want any more information on it, go Google it."