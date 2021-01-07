AuburnSports - Harsin finds his offensive coordinator

Mike Bobo, the former Georgia quarterback and longtime UGA assistant, has agreed in principle to become the Tigers' next offensive coordinator.

Bobo, 46, spent the first half of the 2020 season as offensive coordinator at South Carolina and then became interim head coach after Will Muschamp's dismissal. He was retained by new South Carolina coach Shane Beamer in December.

The Thomasville, Ga., native previously spent five seasons as head coach at Colorado State. Also, he was a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award (top assistant coach) in 2012.

This is an especially intriguing choice from a recruiting perspective. Bobo cut his teeth on the recruiting trail and served as the primary liaison with dozens of the Bulldogs' most prized signees through the years. That group includes quarterback Matthew Stafford, quarterback Aaron Murray, wideout Marlon Brown, wideout Malcolm Mitchell and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson.

During his time at Colorado State, Bobo signed Atlanta wideout Michael Gallup and turned him into a third-round NFL selection. Gallup now is a starter for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bobo's biggest recruiting victory at South Carolina was getting a commitment from Class of 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton, who is Rivals.com's No. 2 quarterback of that class.

Bobo is expected to be joined by offensive line coach Will Friend, who recently left Tennessee to join Bobo at South Carolina.