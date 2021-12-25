Harsin 'excited' by two new defensive line additions

M'ba waited to announce his until the 19th on French national television and then Jones announced his transfer to Auburn yesterday.

Bryan Harsin and Auburn got two late additions to the early recruiting class with Jeffrey M'ba , the No. 2 JUCO player and No. 1 JUCO DT, and Jayson Jones , an Oregon DT transfer announced their decisions.

M'ba has three years of eligibility coming out of JUCO and can play in a variety of different spots along the defensive line.

"He’s going to come in here and obviously the d-line is — we’ve got two guys now who are going to be a part of our program that we’re excited about," Harsin said. "Like I said before, recruiting doesn’t end. That’s a part of what we have to do along with bowl practices and getting ourselves ready for this game."

Jones was someone Auburn quickly jumped on when he entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Oregon. Jones redshirted his freshman season at Oregon then played in 2021, totaling 19 tackles.

Jones slots in as a nose tackle that can replace Tony Fair, the UAB transfer who is out of eligibility.

"Jayson’s a guy that we got a chance to see play," Harsin said. "He’s obviously played very well, he’s been on a good football team and he’s just right down the road here so a chance to come home and be a part of our program and part of that defensive line that we’re putting together and Coach Eason has done a great job with that."

Jones' former teammate, DJ James, is another transfer target for Auburn. The cornerback is originally from Spanish Fort.

Harsin and Auburn's staff remain focused on a few more high school recruits ahead of February's Signing Day, but a lot of attention now turns to the transfer portal.

Jones was the first addition, but quite a few more should end up coming to Auburn over the next couple of weeks.

"That will continue as far as us just bringing guys in and getting a chance to try to find the guys to come in here and be a part of our program and help us keep building this thing," Harsin said.

Along with James, Auburn has identified quarterback, wide receiver, offensive linemen and linebackers as primary targets to get through the transfer portal.