Harsin enjoying hostile SEC road environments

"What does stand out when you go on the road, I think the fans of the teams that we play are very good," he said. "They're not in our favor, but as far as the atmosphere goes, it's enjoyable in a way to go into a stadium that's packed and the people are passionate."

AUBURN | Going into an atmosphere such as Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium or Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville is much different than, say, a game in Logan, Utah against Utah State or Fort Collins against Colorado State. That's a given for most of us, but for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, he's experiencing SEC life on the road for the first time this season.

Is that a small shot at venues in the Mountain West? Possibly, but Harsin has already faced more explosive atmosphere in half a season at Auburn than he did in seven years at Boise State. No offense to War Memorial Stadium in Wyoming – trust me, the altitude can get you there – or facing a loud wall of cadets at Air Force, no atmosphere in the MWC that could prepare Harsin when a big SEC game is on the line. It certainly couldn't have mimicked the White-Out at Penn State.

Lest we forget the talent the Tigers have to battle in addition to that crowd noise.

"There's good players on every team," Harsin said. "Explosive players on every team. There's really good coaches on every staff. It's just a challenge every week. You've got to be on it. I enjoy that. I think our players enjoy that."

After a close loss to Penn State, Auburn has won in two challenging environments against LSU and Arkansas, the former breaking a 22-year losing streak in Baton Rouge. Following a vital home contest against Ole Miss next Saturday, the Tigers return to another formidable venue in Kyle Field, where Texas A&M took down then top-ranked Alabama just two weeks ago. That's a game away, though, and Harsin's focus is on growing as a team against the Rebels.

"There's always things to improve," he said. "That's what this league provides."